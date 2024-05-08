Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town Bridge is to be closed for a brief period on Wednesday evening.

The bridge is to close shortly after the end of the match between Peterborough United and Oxford United.

The match kicks-off at 8pm and is expected to finish at just before 10pm, however, there is the possibility of extra time and penalties.

Town Bridge in Peterborough city centre.

Posh trail 1-0 going into the match and must win by two goals- or via a penalty shootout- to advance to the Play-Off Final at Wembley on May 18.

The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.