Town Bridge to close following crucial League One Play-off fixture Peterborough United and Oxford United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Town Bridge is to be closed for a brief period on Wednesday evening.
The bridge is to close shortly after the end of the match between Peterborough United and Oxford United.
The match kicks-off at 8pm and is expected to finish at just before 10pm, however, there is the possibility of extra time and penalties.
Posh trail 1-0 going into the match and must win by two goals- or via a penalty shootout- to advance to the Play-Off Final at Wembley on May 18.
The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.
The bridge has been closed due to the size of the expected crowd.