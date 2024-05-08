Town Bridge to close following crucial League One Play-off fixture Peterborough United and Oxford United

Peterborough United host Oxford United in the League One Play-Off semi-final on Wednesday evening (May 8).
By Ben Jones
Published 8th May 2024, 10:45 BST
Town Bridge is to be closed for a brief period on Wednesday evening.

The bridge is to close shortly after the end of the match between Peterborough United and Oxford United.

The match kicks-off at 8pm and is expected to finish at just before 10pm, however, there is the possibility of extra time and penalties.

Town Bridge in Peterborough city centre.Town Bridge in Peterborough city centre.
Town Bridge in Peterborough city centre.

Posh trail 1-0 going into the match and must win by two goals- or via a penalty shootout- to advance to the Play-Off Final at Wembley on May 18.

The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.

The bridge has been closed due to the size of the expected crowd.

