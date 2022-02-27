Town Bridge to be closed to traffic after Peterborough United v Manchester City FA Cup tie

The match is taking place next Tuesday (March 1), and a large crowd is expected to attend the match at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium.

As a result, Town Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9pm to allow fans to leave the ground safely.

It is expected the bridge will be closed for around 20 minutes - although if the match goes to extra time and penalties, Peterborough City Council said the closure could last until around 10pm.