Three people have been injured in a crash on the A1

There are reports of five miles of queues as a result of the incident, with the jams reaching back to Wansford.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “ “We were called at about 3.10pm today (24 June) with reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Stamford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A lane has been closed while recovery of the vehicles takes place.

“Three people have received minor injuries.”