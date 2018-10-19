Three car crash on A47 near Peterborough caused by motorist 'not driving to road and weather conditions'

Police have again warned road users to 'drive to arrive' after a crash on the A47 this morning caused by a motorist not driving to the conditions.

Police and Cambs Fire and Rescue attended a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn this morning, Friday October 19

The scene of the crash on the A47 today. Photo: @fencops

No injuries are reported and the fire service checked one vehicle as it was smoking. Two vehicles were recovered at the scene.

Police tweeted "This collision was a result of a driver not driving to the road and weather conditions, please slow down!"

The Peterborough Telegraph reported on Sunday, October 14, that there had been several collisions due to the conditions.

And earlier this week the force launched a crackdown on poor driving and urged the public to report it online.

The road at the location is now clear

