The 29 road closures planned in Peterborough with surfacing works set to take place

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 16:09 BST
Works set to start this week, and will last until the end of March

Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures planned for Peterborough, which will last until the end of March.

The closures are to allow road surfacing to take place, and will see some main, busy roads impacted – as well as small side streets.

The works are set to start this week

1. Road surfacing works in Peterborough

The works are set to start this week Photo: JANIS ABOLINS

The Werrington Parkway (southbound) from Glinton Bypass to Davids Lane will be shut from 8pm until 6am from March 13 until March 18

2. Roadworks in Peterborough

The Werrington Parkway (southbound) from Glinton Bypass to Davids Lane will be shut from 8pm until 6am from March 13 until March 18 Photo: Google

Fletton Parkway Roundabout 1 (junction with Orton Parkway) will be shut from March 4 to March 12 between 8pm and 6am. The 'northern half' and the 'southern half' of the roundabout will not be shut at the same time as each other

3. Roadworks in Peterborough

Fletton Parkway Roundabout 1 (junction with Orton Parkway) will be shut from March 4 to March 12 between 8pm and 6am. The 'northern half' and the 'southern half' of the roundabout will not be shut at the same time as each other Photo: Google

Goldhay Way as lies between Brudenell and Collingham will be shut from March 3 until March 7 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

4. Roadworks in Peterborough

Goldhay Way as lies between Brudenell and Collingham will be shut from March 3 until March 7 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Photo: Google

