The 29 road closures planned in Peterborough with surfacing works set to take place

Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures planned for Peterborough, which will last until the end of March.
The closures are to allow road surfacing to take place, and will see some main, busy roads impacted – as well as small side streets.
1. Road surfacing works in Peterborough
The works are set to start this week Photo: JANIS ABOLINS
2. Roadworks in Peterborough
The Werrington Parkway (southbound) from Glinton Bypass to Davids Lane will be shut from 8pm until 6am from March 13 until March 18 Photo: Google
3. Roadworks in Peterborough
Fletton Parkway Roundabout 1 (junction with Orton Parkway) will be shut from March 4 to March 12 between 8pm and 6am. The 'northern half' and the 'southern half' of the roundabout will not be shut at the same time as each other Photo: Google
4. Roadworks in Peterborough
Goldhay Way as lies between Brudenell and Collingham will be shut from March 3 until March 7 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Photo: Google