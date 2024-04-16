Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco Petrol Station at Serpentine Green in Peterborough is to close for almost three weeks next month.

The station, which sits next to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, will close from May 20 until June 7.

Tesco has said that the closure is for “improvements” and the Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the company to ask for further details.