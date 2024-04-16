Tesco Petrol Station at Serpentine Green in Peterborough to close for almost three weeks

The closure will begin in May.
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Tesco Petrol Station at Serpentine Green in Peterborough is to close for almost three weeks next month.

The station, which sits next to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, will close from May 20 until June 7.

Tesco has said that the closure is for “improvements” and the Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the company to ask for further details.

Customers have been advised that their nearest alternative Tesco Petrol Station at The Werrington Centre on Staniland Way.

