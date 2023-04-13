Temporary traffic lights are expected to be in place on the Ralph Butcher Causeway IN Whittlesey for nine weeks, starting on April 19.

During the works, there will be 24/7 temporary two-way traffic lights. The bridge will remain open but be reduced to one lane.

Work is to be carried out on the embankment next to Star Pit by Cambridgeshire County Council and Jones Bros.

The Ralph Butcher Causeway.

This will involve:

- Removing the safety barrier and fence between the rail bridge and the underpass structures

- Replacing the top 1.2m of verge

- The installation of drainage

- Reinstalling the safety barrier

- Footpath resurfacing

- Gully installation and manhole connection

- Completing drainage cleansing and CCTV surveying works

A spokesperson for the King’s Dyke project team said: “At the end of any major scheme there is a period where the project gets ready to finish up and final checks are completed to ensure our high standards of quality are met.

"Last year, there was a focus on Star Pit and a piled wall was installed below ground level. That work allowed the road’s embankment to be built on top.

“As part of this final check, Cambridgeshire County Council and Jones Bros have agreed further work is required at the top of the embankment.

"While this work is carried out, there will be 24/7 temporary two-way traffic lights installed along Ralph Butcher Causeway starting on 19 April for nine weeks, although we hope to finish sooner if possible.

"The lights will be manually operated during the day, and we have checked with other roadworks in the area and timed this work to minimise disruption.

"We will carry out the work as quickly as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

