Roadworks have begun on the Fletton Parkway as part of a scheme to replace existing safety barriers.

The barriers that will be replaced are on the A1149 Fletton Parkway southbound between Junction 5 (Boongate) and Junction 3 (Hampton),

The works begun on Monday (January 27) night and will be carried out under a single lane closure between 8pm and 6am for five weeks.

The section of parkway that will be worked on.

A 40mph speed limit will be in place 24 hours a day due to the fact that sections of safety barrier will be incomplete during the day when two lanes will be open to traffic.

Outside of between 8pm and 6am, both lanes of the road will be open, except for Tuesday and Wednesday (February 28- March 1) when there will be a single lane closure of the westbound off slip to Junction 3 (Hampton). The closure will ensure safe working distances for the operatives whilst the clearance of land adjacent to slip road is completed.

