A teenage girl suffered life threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on the A141 at March last night.

Police and the Magpas air ambulance were called to Wisbech Road, the A141, in March at 5.16pm on Monday May 14.

A BMW and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made.