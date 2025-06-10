Take a bird's eye tour of the major scheme taking place on Lincoln Road in Peterborough

Anyone who has driven down one of the busiest roads in the city will have spotted the works currently taking place as part of the £3.4million scheme.

But to get a different perspective, drone pilot Jim Mack took to the skies to get a bird’s eye view of the works that are taking place.

The scheme is focusing on a stretch of the busy road around the junctions with Alma Road, Stone Lane and Searjeant Street. It will see construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.

A year long one way system to allow the works to take place was started in April. The system stops southbound traffic between Windmill Street and Stone Lane, and is set to last until spring 2026.There is no entry to Stone Lane and Oxford Road from Lincoln Road.

Peterborough City Council said that the total funding for this project is £3.4m and £2.4m has been allocated from the Government's Towns Fund. Additional funding will come from and other sources, including developer contributions.

Speaking about the works, councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "This is great news for Peterborough residents, Lincoln Road is long overdue some investment and the Towns Fund grant has allowed us to finally get spades in the ground and start delivering.

"It is wonderful that we have been able to secure external funding to deliver the works and demonstrates our ongoing determination to continue to boost economic growth and sustainability. The improvements included in the scheme will be a significant upgrade for residents, business owners and customers and we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the scheme is delivered."

There has been criticism of the parking situation on the road while the works are taking place – with residents saying it has left Lincoln Road ‘resembling a car park.’ – 'It resembles a car park'- Options considered to alleviate parking pressures on Peterborough's Lincoln Road

1 . Lincoln Road Jim Mack's images show the progress being made on Lincoln Road Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

2 . Lincoln Road This image from Jim Mack shows some of the disruption caused during the works, which will last a year Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

3 . Lincoln Road This image from Jim Mack shows how some of the works will look when they are finished next year Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

4 . Lincoln Road The £3.4 million pound scheme is set to improve transport in the area Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales