'It resembles a car park'- Options considered to alleviate parking pressures on Peterborough's Lincoln Road

The issue of parked cars causing gridlock and chaos have worsened in recent months due to the closure of a section of the road southbound between Windmill Street and Stone Lane. Works began on April 2022 and are expecting to be in place until next spring. The closure is part of an £5.8 million scheme to improve Lincoln Road.

Residents have, however, been left to live with the consequences of the closure and mounting issues by parking on the road and on double yellow lines.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The situation has escalated to a point where it resembles a car park exclusively for fast food takeaways, adversely affecting other businesses like Machine Mart in the vicinity.

"It is particularly disheartening to note the absence of enforcement officers during peak times, especially on Saturdays, which seems to be the most impacted day of the week. I strongly believe that the deployment of enforcement officers and, potentially, police in unmarked vehicles would greatly help alleviate this issue. “The current state of affairs allows individuals to park wherever they choose, disregarding proper regulations

“Attempts to confront these individuals have, unfortunately, resulted in verbal abuse, leaving many local business owners feeling helpless.”

Business are also believed to have suffered from a decrease in footfall.

Peterborough City Council has said that it is looking into measures to remove the traffic concerns in the area and this could even include accelerating works but that would come at an increased cost.

North ward councillor Asim Mahmood said: “We have done a couple of walks with officers on Lincoln Road to assess the situation and see if we can alleviate some of the pressure. We are looking into whether we can park some of the resident’s restrictions to allow people to park in areas adjacent to Lincoln Road.

“I know that a lot of businesses are also suffering with walk-in trade. We have received that those affected can apply for relief via the valuation office.

“We are also exploring options to see if the works can be accelerated in anyway but that does come with cost implications.”

1 . Traffic chaos in Millfield Parked cars on Lincoln Road. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Traffic chaos in Millfield Parked cars on Lincoln Road. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3 . Traffic chaos in Millfield Parked cars on Lincoln Road. Photo: contributed Photo Sales