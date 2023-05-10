Sudden downpour causes traffic chaos in Werrington
“It was a curtain of water.”
A sudden downpour caused traffic chaos, according to residents, in Werrington on Tuesday evening (May 9).
A yellow weather warning was in place for the city from 11am onwards with most areas of the city seeing the worst of the downpours and thunder approaching and beyond 5pm.
Pictures sent in from Ray Cox show that Werrington was hit particularly badly.
Heavy rain, which began at around ten to five quickly engulfed the car park close to the Crab and Winkle pub and the Loxley Community Centre.
Chaos was also caused along Davids Lane and its junction with Cardinals Gate.
Davids Lane underpass, which leads from Hodgson Avenue, all the way to William Law and Ken Stimpson schools was also badly flooded and remained so into Wednesday morning.
This forced parents and children walking to school to have to detour and cross a busy road, which they would not normally have to do on their journey.
Speaking of the conditions on the roads, Ray said: “It caused chaos. Some drivers hesitated, some ended up turning around instead of driving through and others just went straight through far too fast causing a wave effect.
"The water all built up in the space of around 25 minutes and get to above the kerbs, it was easily above four inches.
"It was biblical. I’ve never seen flooding like that in this area. I'm not sure I’ve seen rain like that in this country. It was a curtain of water.”