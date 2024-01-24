Storm Jocelyn: Bus services impacted by flooding at Peterborough underpass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus services were impacted by flooding this morning after an underpass was left under water following Storm Jocelyn.

The underpass on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston, which takes pedestrians under the parkway to Orton, was so flooded, Stagecoach buses said they were unable to use the stop outside nearby XPO Logistics.