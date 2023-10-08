Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus users in Peterborough will be able to make use of the £2 single bus fare scheme until the end of December 2024.

The scheme allows passengers to make a single journey and never pay more than £2.

Stagecoach East has announced that it is extending the scheme as part of spending pledges made by the government following the crapping of the northern part of the proposed HS2 high-speed rail link.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the £2 bus fare for single journeys would be maintained until the end of December 2024; it had previously been due to rise to £2.50.

In addition, access would be made available to a £2.8 billion road resurfacing fund to work to combat potholes.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted that the £2.00 scheme for single fares is going to be extended. Roughly 81% of passengers currently buy single tickets so this is a very significant step.

“The bus already offers outstanding value on travel in our region, and this announcement only makes things better. For example, for an adult in Bedford, Cambridge or Peterborough, unlimited travel can cost as little as £2.61 a day with a 28-day MegaRider.