Snow: Disruption on train services to Peterborough as snow falls across country

Passengers are being warned to expect delays on the railways this morning as snow continues to cause traffic chaos across the country.

East Midlands Railway have said a number of their services are delayed or cancelled – including the Doncaster/Lincoln/Peterborough route, which has been suspended between Lincoln and Peterborough because of eight level crossings affected by heavy snow. The service will be suspended until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for EMR said: “Whilst we have this disruption in place our advice is DO NOT TRAVEL unless your journey is essential. Due to the continuing poor weather conditions we are finding it difficult to source rail replacement transport which may mean some customers will be unable to complete their journey this morning.“Ticket restrictions have also been lifted so you can use your ticket at anytime today to enable you to complete your journey with as little disruption as possible. Customers with tickets dated yesterday (9th) and today (10th) may be used tomorrow Saturday 11th March.”

The railway at Ferry Meadows is not the only one to have been hit by snow

Train ticket refunds can be requested from your place of purchase. If you bought your ticket through the EMR App or Website, call 03457 125678 (Option 2 then 1, 0800-2000 daily) or email: [email protected]

Drivers are being urged to take extra if they head out on the roads today, as weather conditions remain tricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday morning emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Dogsthorpe Road – with police saying the cyclist needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

There were also reports of a collision between two cars on Goldhay Way, which left one car in a ditch.

One of the cars was seized, as police said the driver did not have a valid licence.

The Met Office have forecast the snowy weather will end this afternoon – although it will remain cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no weather warnings in place for Peterborough going forward.