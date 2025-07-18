Six weeks of resurfacing works on A47 at Peterborough to begin

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
Motorists are being warned of a six weeks roadwork scheme taking place on one of the busiest roads in and around the city.

National Highways will start the six weeks scheme at the end of July, to coincide with the school summer holidays.

Resurfacing works will be taking place between Wansford and Sutton.

While works will only be taking place on weeknights, there will be closures and diversions in place.

Road works taking place on the A47 start later this month
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We're resurfacing works on the A47 between Wansford and Sutton.

“We’ll begin this work on Monday 28 July (8pm to 6am) and it will last for approximately six weeks, weeknights only, weather permitting.

Closures and diversions

“To work safely, we’ll need to close the A47 between Wansford Interchange and Sutton Roundabout, and divert traffic as detailed below:

Traffic travelling eastbound on the A47 will need to:

exit the A47 at Wansford Interchange onto the A1 southbound

join the A1139 at Fletton Parkway Interchange

exit onto the A1260 at Hampton Roundabout

continue northbound to rejoin the A47 at Thorpe Wood Interchange

“Traffic travelling westbound on the A47 will need to follow the same diversion as above, but in reverse.”

The spokesperson said that once the scheme is complete, road users will benefit from a safer, smoother and better-defined road surface.

