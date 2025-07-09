North West Cambridgeshire MP queries if £100 million Wansford to Sutton A47 upgrade 'really stacked up' as project is axed

The North West Cambridgeshire MP has queried if the just axed £100 million A47 upgrade plan at Wansford and Sutton had ever ‘really stacked up’

Doubts about the financial viability of the project have been voiced by North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling after the project was dropped yesterday (July 8) by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

The proposed works have already been at least seven years in the planning and would have seen one and a half miles of road at the accident blackspot between Wansford and Sutton converted from single to a dual carriageway.

And preparations for the work were already under way with a number of homes already having been compulsorily purchased and Sutton Station removed.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, inset, has queried if the cost of upgrading the A47 at Wansford and Sutton near Peterborough ever 'stacked up' after the project is axed.

But as Ms Alexander announced a swathe of road improvements across the country, she also revealed the A47 upgrade at Wansford to Sutton had been dropped.

The project, which was already behind schedule on its original start date of 2020, followed years of calls for the work to be carried out after a number of serious accidents, including a crash in 2013 which killed Stephen and Samantha Durber.

Outlining plans for more than 50 road and rail upgrades supporting over 39,000 new homes and 42,000 jobs across the rest of the country, Ms Alexander said: “Only those projects that are fully costed, affordable and deliver a return on taxpayers’ money will be given the green light under my watch.

"That means no more black holes, no more busted budgets, and no more promising the moon on a stick—those days are over.

Highways England consultation for the A47 dual carriageway route between Wansford and Sutton at Peterborough Town Hall in September 2018.

"We have decided not to progress the A47 Wansford to Sutton scheme.

"We are already investing more than £500 million on improvements to the A47 corridor, with work to dual sections in Norfolk already under way, but it is just not feasible to support further investment at this time.”

The works would have meant the creation of a new stretch of dual carriageway that would have followed the existing A47 at the Wansford end, crossing to the north and running parallel to the existing A47 after the Scheduled Monument.

It was intended to create a new slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound to alleviate congestion at the junction with a new southern arm coming from the eastern Wansford roundabout for the filling station and access to Sacrewell Farm.

Wansford on the A47

The village of Upton would access the A47 via Sutton Heath Road, joining at the new roundabout while the existing A47 would be kept for local access to Sutton village.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: "No one wants to see investment pulled from our area, and I know many residents will be disappointed that dualling this road won’t go ahead.

"But we’ve also got to be honest about whether this project really stacked up.

"The project has long divided views locally – this was a 1.6-mile stretch of road, with costs of up to £100 million – that’s around £40,000 per metre.

"For context, it would take someone on the average salary 26,000 years to pay for that in income tax – or 50 years for the whole population of Wansford to cover it.

"For that kind of money, the benefits need to be crystal clear.

"As taxpayers, we all deserve value for money from the Government.

Mr Carling added: “There were concerns from local councils about the chosen route from the start – including its safety, access issues, and impact on local residents.

"In public consultation, just 36 out of 170 residents supported the route that was due to go ahead.

“I’ll always fight for proper investment in North West Cambridgeshire – but we’ve got to make sure it delivers real improvements for residents.

"The Government is backing transport in our region – with funding for Peterborough’s new Station Quarter and a new East Coast Main Line station just south of us, which will speed up journey times for residents.

"With this road upgrade, the reality is simply that the previous Conservative Government promised more than they had the money to deliver.

And he promised: “I’ll be working with residents to explore other options for how we can support safety and faster journey times in this area - in particular through continued pressure to resolve the ongoing issues on the A1."

William Burgess, chairman of the Upton action group that had objected to moves to close the village’s Main Road as part of the A47upgrade, said: “It is disappointing.

"This is a real bottleneck for the road and costs business in delays.

"We are very concerned about road safety between Sutton and Wansford especially for cyclists but also the very dangerous junction with Sutton Heath Road where I believe there have been many serious accidents over recent years.

"Upton was never happy with the relocation of the roundabout but that doesn’t alter the fact that the road is very dangerous and something needs to be done.”

Paul Bristow said: “I am deeply disappointed that the Department of Transport have announced over 50 road and rail upgrades totalling over £92 billion, and once again, the East of England has been forgotten about.

To add insult to injury, Government have also announced they will be scrapping upgrades to the A47 Wansford to Sutton.

“There has been much talk from the Government about generating growth right across the UK.

"Yet the funding our region needs is being withheld.

“The East of England has been far too polite with Westminster about not receiving it’s fair share.

“I will challenge this approach to capital funding and fight to ensure our region isn’t forgotten about.

"I will work with stakeholders who also want to see vitally important transport and infrastructure projects in our region get funding.

"It is painfully obvious for us to see, we no longer have to prove that our projects are good value for public money, but prove to Westminster that our region does matter.”

