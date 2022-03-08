Severe delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough after collision
There are severe delays on the Frank Perkins and Fletton Parkways following a collision this morning.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:58 am
Queues are stretching from Hampton to Boongate.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said; “We were called at 8.44am today (8 March) with reports of a collision between two cars on the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough.
“Emergency services are at the scene. Details of injuries are unclear.
“The road is currently blocked while recovery takes place but should reopen shortly.”