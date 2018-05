A number of animals have died after a crash involving an HGV this morning, Friday May 4.

Police from Peterborough, Wisbech and March alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, vets and the RSPCA were called at 12.24am with reports that an HGV carrying cattle had tipped into a ditch on Cant’s Drove near Murrow.

The scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Cambs Police

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

Sadly a number of cattle died at the scene.