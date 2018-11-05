Seven mile queues after six vehicles crash on near Wittering

Six vehicles crashed in two separate collisions just before Wittering on the A1 this morning.

The collisions were on the southbound carriageway.

Police were called to the scene at 7.33am.

There were no injuries but drivers faced queues of around seven miles.

The road is now clear.

The emergency services on the A1 this morning. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The emergency services on the A1 this morning. Photo: Cambridgeshire police