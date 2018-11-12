Serious road collision shuts Stanground to Pondersbridge route

A serious road collision has shut the route between Stanground and Pondersbridge.

Cambridgeshire police said Milk and Water Drove is closed between Horsey Toll and King’s Delph Drove.

The turning from Stanground to Pondersbridge - the A605/B1095 junction - is also shut.

