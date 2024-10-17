Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of the Werrington Parkway has been closed following a crash this morning (October 17).

The incident took place on Papyrus Road and emergency services are on the scene now.

Only one car is believed to ben involved.

Witnesses have told the Peterborough Telegraph that the fire service are on the scene but it is not yet known about the condition of those in the car.

Th A15 Werrington Parkway southbound from the B1443 Lincoln Road (Glinton roundabout) to David’s Lane is closed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.50am today (17 October) with reports of a single vehicle collision on Papyrus Road, Werrington.

“Police are at the scene.”

More as we have it.