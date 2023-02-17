The A47 in Peterborough is set to be closed in both directions, between junctions 15 and 16, between Friday (February 17) evening and Monday (February 20) morning.

The works will see the old Longthorpe footbridge demolished and the new one, which opened on Monday (February 13) temporarily closed while the work is carried out.

This is for public safety due to the fact that the old and new bridges are just metres apart.

The old Longthorpe footbridge that is to be demolished.

The closure will be in force from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

The diversion for road users will take eastbound traffic onto Nene Parkway, Fletton Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway to re-join the A47 at junction 20. Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse.

While the new footbridge is closed, pedestrians will have two options:- A clearly signed diversion route will be in place to access the nearby footbridge at the hospital.

A free bus service will be available with two stops located at:- Longthorpe Primary School, Bradwell Road, PE3 9QW- Bretton Way, near the Copeland Centre, Peterborough, PE3 9YZ

The new footbridge.

The bus stops will be clearly marked and there will be people on hand to help where assistance is required.

Chris Eglinton, National Highways Project Manager for the new Longthorpe footbridge, said: “On behalf of the project team we are very grateful for everyone’s patience throughout the construction phase.

“We are now nearing final completion and it’s been great to see the new bridge being used for the first time over this last week, however, there are some final elements of work to do with the most significant being the removal of the old bridge.

"Please bear with us and allow extra time for any nearby journey this weekend – whether that’s on foot or via the A47. We remain grateful for your patience and understanding.”