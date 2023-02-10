Section of A47 and Bretton footbridge in Peterborough set to close as part of works to open new footbridge

A section of the A47 in Peterborough and a footbridge in Bretton are set to close as part of works to open a new footbridge.

It comes as, on January 31, National Highways announced it had entered the final phase of works to build a new footbridge between junctions 15 and 16 of the A47, near Peterborough City Hospital.

The new footbridge will open to the public from Monday (February 13), but in order to complete the installation, the existing footpath and bridge will be closed from 7.30am on Saturday (February 11) until Sunday (February 12) at 9pm.

The A47 will then be closed in both directions between junctions 15 and 16 from 8pm on Friday, February 17, to 6am on February 20, while the old footbridge is demolished.

National Highways and Peterborough City Council have asked people to keep away from the site during the demolition for safety reasons.

During the weekend closures of the footbridge, there will be two alternative options for pedestrians: a clearly signed diversion route in place via the footbridge at Peterborough City Hospital and a free bus service available with two stops located at Longthorpe Primary School, Bradwell Road, and Bretton Way, near the Copeland Centre. The bus stops will be clearly marked out and there will be people on hand to assist where required.

Once these weekend closures have been completed, there will be overnight A47 road closures to carry out further restoration works.

This will include safety barrier upgrades, kerb replacement, lighting renewal and landscaping – as well as removing the permanent lane one closure, returning the A47 to its full capacity.

The A47 will be closed westbound between junctions 16 and 15 on Sunday 26 February, from 8pm to 6am.

It will also be closed westbound between junctions 15 and 18 on weeknights between Monday, February 27, to Friday, March 24 – with two lane two set to be closed.

While the A47 is closed, eastbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 onto Nene Parkway, Fletton Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway to re-join the A47 at junction 20.