Second serious crash involving three lorries shuts A1 in Lincolnshire in both directions

A second serious crash involving three lorries has taken place on the A1 in Lincolnshire this afternoon and the road is likely to be closed for some hours.

Police were are still dealing with a closure of the road in both directions after a coach went through the central reservation between Stretton and Colsterworth - more on this crash here.

A second crash has now closed a second stretch on the A1 in both direction between the A607 and B1174 near Grantham.

The crash has taken place near Little Ponton and the road is expected to remain closed for 4-5 hours as of 4pm.

Lincolnshire Police are at the scene.