Saved Cambridgeshire bus routes will see no gaps in services, mayor confirms

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Paul Bristow has confirmed that two saved bus routes will see no gaps in services.

A meeting of the CPCA board on July 22, made up of representatives from each council in the region, saw a proposal approved to go out to tender for replacement services for the threatened Ramsey to Whittlesey section of the 31, and the 9/X9 route between Cambridge and Littleport.

This came after Stagecoach East announced its intention to withdraw from both by August 31, causing backlash from passengers including a 1,500-strong petition created to save the 31 route.

It was decided at the board meeting that the £500,000 annual cost to cover these routes would come from existing combined authority reserves and budgets.

The bus routes have been saved

Despite the routes being saved, there was a risk that new operators would take over from the start of 2026, meaning there would be a gap in services.

However, a short-term continuity plan has been agreed from September 1 which will see the 31 route operated by Dews, and the 9 operated by A2B.

Dews will also operate two new services, including the X32 which will run direct between March and Whittlesey via Coates and Eastrea, and the 32, which adds two return trips serving Turves and extends to Ramsey to supplement the 31.

Passengers can use the 31 and 32/X32 to reach Whittlesey, then connect onto the 33 for onward travel to Peterborough.

Mr Bristow described the saved bus routes as “lifelines for the towns and villages they serve”.

“While we work on an affordable, deliverable plan for franchising, I’m determined we keep our bus services doing what they should – keeping people connected and supporting our towns and villages,” he said.

A review of high cost per passenger bus services is currently taking place and is due to finish in the autumn, when the CPCA board will then determine whether the services should continue to be funded.

Mr Bristow said some services were costing “far too much” and confirmed that the combined authority would take a “close look at what needs to change”.