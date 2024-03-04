Safety barrier work will lead to 12 nights of closures on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough
Works start tonight (March 4)
Motorists are being warned of a series of night time closures on a busy Peterborough road, with the works starting tonight.
Peterborough City Council said vital work needed to be carried out on the barriers on Fullbridge Road between the A47 junction 19 roundabout and Robert Avenue.
The closures will last from tonight (March 4) until March 15. The section of road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night.
A signed diversion will be in place.