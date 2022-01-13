Roadworks update: 11 closures affecting Peterborough motorists

Roadworks update

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 8.30pm January 5 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Station Road Roundabout to Wisbech Road Roundabout back to back lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A47, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, A1 Wansford to Sutton - temporary traffic signals for inspections / surveys on behalf of HW Martin.

• A47, from 8pm January 5 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 The Causeway, junction with Pode Hole Quarry entrance. Works under traffic signals for, junction improvement works on behalf of Aggregate Industries LTD.

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am June 14 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Longthorpe - carriageway closures for structural works on behalf of Highways England.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, J17 to A43 Stamford, carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Stamford to junction 17 - carriageway closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A47, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, junction 17 to junction 19, carriageway closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Graham.

• A1, from 9pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wittering back to back lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound,, junction 17 - Lane closure for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to Wansford - carriageway closure, Lane closure and diversion Route for inspection/survey on behalf of H.W Martin.

• A47, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound,, junction 16 - carriageway closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Graham.