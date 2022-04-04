The roadworks started today

The works will see the crossing on Lincoln Road near the Manor House Street junction refurbished.

They started today (April 4) and are due to finish on Friday, April 15.

The current crossing will be removed and replaced with new equipment - including poles, signal heads and control system. There will also be improvements to nearby kerbs, signage, road markings and footway surfaces.

A temporary light-controlled crossing will be in place while work is being carried out on the main crossing.