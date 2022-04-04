Roadworks to start at Lincoln Road pedestrian crossing
Roadworks will start on a pedestrian crossing on Lincoln Road in Peterborough over the next two weeks.
The works will see the crossing on Lincoln Road near the Manor House Street junction refurbished.
They started today (April 4) and are due to finish on Friday, April 15.
The current crossing will be removed and replaced with new equipment - including poles, signal heads and control system. There will also be improvements to nearby kerbs, signage, road markings and footway surfaces.
A temporary light-controlled crossing will be in place while work is being carried out on the main crossing.
Works will take place during off peak hours of 9.30am – 3.30pm in order to minimise disruption to traffic.