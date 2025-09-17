Roadworks on A1 at Peterborough to last until December 2027 after fatal crash in 2024

Roadworks, lane closures and temporary speed limits on the A1 at Peterborough are set to last until December 2027 – more than three years after a fatal crash caused issues on the main road.

On Friday, November 1 last year, lorry driver Daniel Casariu (43) from William Street, Luton, sadly died in a collision on the A1 at Water Newton near Sibson.

In the crash, a culvert was badly damaged at the side of the A1, on the southbound carriageway near the junction with the A47.

The roadworks on the A1 will last until December 2027

Since then, a lane closure and temporary speed limit has been in place – with the lane closure needed as the damaged culvert was so close to the live traffic.

However, the main section of the work is now not scheduled to start until next month – and will last more than two years.

The damaged culvert

In a Public Notice, placed in The Peterborough Telegraph this week, National Highways said works were due to last until December 2027.

The notice says: “NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that National Highways Limited(a) intends to make an Order on the A1 Trunk Road in the County of Cambridgeshire, to enable culvert repair works and the removal of the temporary realignment within the central reservation to be carried out if safety. “The works are expected to last until December 2027, commencing on or after Monday 20 October 2025.

"The effect of the Order on the A1 would be:

1. to impose, for 24 hours daily, a speed restriction of – • 40mph on the southbound carriageway from 310 metres west of its northern junction with Old North Road to 1000 metres east of its southern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton, and • 50mph on the southbound carriageway from 400 metres west of its junction with Old Great North Road, Stibbington to its northern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton. 2. to close for 24 hours daily, the lay-by adjacent to the southbound carriageway of the A1 situated approximately 400 metres east of its southern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton. 3. to close for some full weekends (8pm Friday – 5am Monday), the – • southbound carriageway from the exit slip road at A47 Wansford Interchange to the entry slip road at A605 Chesterton Junction, and

• A1 southbound entry slip road at A47 Wansford Interchange.

For closures, traffic would be diverted to take the A47 eastbound at Wansford Interchange, the A1260 Nene Parkway, and the A1139 to join the A1(M) at J17 to continue their journey

The temporary speed limits (which would not apply to emergency services or special forces vehicles), and closures (which would not apply to emergency service, works or winter maintenance vehicles) would be clearly indicated by traffic signs.

