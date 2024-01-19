News you can trust since 1948
Roadworks cleared at Broadway/Crawthorne Road junction following burst water main

Works had caused delays earlier today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT
Roadworks at a busy Peterborough junction have been cleared.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road, after repairs were made to a bust water main last night (Thursday).

However, the works have now been completed, in time for the Friday evening rush hour

