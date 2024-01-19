Roadworks cleared at Broadway/Crawthorne Road junction following burst water main
Works had caused delays earlier today
Roadworks at a busy Peterborough junction have been cleared.
Temporary traffic lights were put in place at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road, after repairs were made to a bust water main last night (Thursday).
However, the works have now been completed, in time for the Friday evening rush hour