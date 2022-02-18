Roads update: Works and closures affecting Peterborough motorists

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Roadworks update

• A47, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, A1 Wansford to Sutton - temporary traffic signals for inspections / surveys on behalf of HW Martin.

• A47, ongoing from 8pm January 5 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 The Causeway, junction with Pode Hole Quarry entrance. Works under traffic signals for, junction improvement works on behalf of Aggregate Industries LTD.

• A1, ongoing from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am July 23 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Longthorpe - carriageway closures for structural works on behalf of Highways England.

And severalclosures will begin over the next few days:

• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am July 14, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road, Stibbington, carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald.

• A1, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, between The Green Drift and Wittering junctions. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of BT.

• A47, from 7.30am February 21 to 5pm February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between, junction 18 and junction 21. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A47, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, New Cut to Crowland Road - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Graham.

• A47, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound,, junction 16 to junction 20 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Graham