Road to be reconstructed in Whittlesey following subsidence and cracks

A major scheme to reconstruct and resurface a road in Whittlesey starts today.

Benwick Road will be closed from today (November 25) until February 20 next year to allow the road to be fully repaired.

There will be an easing of the works over the Christmas period.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Programmed works to Benwick Road, Whittlesey, will commence on Monday (25 November) as planned. An emergency lane closure has been in place due to subsidence and its cracked and rutted condition – this is one of our soil affected roads.

“These works will require a full road closure to allow for the road to be reconstructed and resurfaced. The road closure will be in place from 25 November until 20 February 2025 with the road re-opening for the Christmas period between 19 December and 6 January to help ease the pressure in and around Whittlesey during the busier festive time. A signed diversion route will be in place with access maintained for residents and businesses throughout the works.

“The emergency lane closure on the Ralph Butcher Causeway remains in place whilst further investigative work continues. The results of these investigations will inform our next steps.

“Further updates will continue to be shared and we apologise for the inconvenience.”