Road to be reconstructed in Whittlesey following subsidence and cracks

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Works start today (November 25)

A major scheme to reconstruct and resurface a road in Whittlesey starts today.

Benwick Road will be closed from today (November 25) until February 20 next year to allow the road to be fully repaired.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be an easing of the works over the Christmas period.

The road will be closed from now until February (with a slight break in the closures over the Christmas period)The road will be closed from now until February (with a slight break in the closures over the Christmas period)
The road will be closed from now until February (with a slight break in the closures over the Christmas period)

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Programmed works to Benwick Road, Whittlesey, will commence on Monday (25 November) as planned. An emergency lane closure has been in place due to subsidence and its cracked and rutted condition – this is one of our soil affected roads.

“These works will require a full road closure to allow for the road to be reconstructed and resurfaced. The road closure will be in place from 25 November until 20 February 2025 with the road re-opening for the Christmas period between 19 December and 6 January to help ease the pressure in and around Whittlesey during the busier festive time. A signed diversion route will be in place with access maintained for residents and businesses throughout the works.

“The emergency lane closure on the Ralph Butcher Causeway remains in place whilst further investigative work continues. The results of these investigations will inform our next steps.

“Further updates will continue to be shared and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

Related topics:WhittleseyCambridgeshire County Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice