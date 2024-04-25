Peterborough City Council has released a list of upcoming road closures.
The closures will be taking place over the course of May to lay GripFibre to the roads; a cost-effective treatment to prolong the life of the surface and to offer skid resistance.
The following closures and times are listed below.
1. Planned roadworks in Peterborough
A series of read surfacing works are to begin in Peterborough next month.
2. Broadway- between Tesco Express and Crawthorne Road
9:30am - 3:30pm. 11/05/2024 to 12/05/2024. Diversion: City Road, St Johns Street, Crawthorne Road, Burghley Square, Burghley Road, Lincoln Road, Manor House Street, Park Road.
3. Whittlesey Road, Thorney- south of Toneham Lane to Thorney Graveyard
9:30am to 3:30pm. 07/05/2024, 13/05/2024 to 14/05/2024.Diversion: B1040, A605, A1139, A15, A47, B1040 and vice versa.
4. Exeter Road- between Peveril Road and Vere Road
7am to 5pm. 11/05/2024 to 12/05/2024, 13/06/2024. Diversion: Vere Road, Alexandra Road, Exeter Road and vice versa.