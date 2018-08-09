Road closures planned as Anglian Water begin £1 million roadworks scheme in Peterborough

Major road works have started in Peterborough as part of a £1.1 million scheme to lay new water mains.

The major project will see more than two kilometres metres of new pipe laid from Dogsthorpe, under the A47, into Paston, before running under the A15 and finishing in Newborough. The scheme will supply water to new housing developments in the east of the city and is expected to take four months to complete.

Preliminary work on the project began this week, but from August 13 work will begin on Campion Road and Furze Ride meaning the road will be closed to all through traffic. However, access for residents, pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The work will then move onto Welland Road, Bluebell Avenue, Lavender Crescent, and Ling Garth, where there will be some rolling road works and temporary traffic lights as each road is worked on consecutively to avoid unnecessary disruption.

Regan Harris, Anglian Water spokesperson said: “As a regulated water company we have a duty to provide water and sewerage to any new developments which are built in our region, and we work closely with local councils to ensure we plan properly for future needs.

“We appreciate the work will cause some disruption to local residents, and we’re sorry for this. We’ll be doing all we can to limit any inconvenience and would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this work.

“Our teams will be working between 7.30am – 5.30pm on weekdays, with occasional weekend work, if required, in order to complete the work as soon as possible.”

Customers can visit www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea to keep up with the work