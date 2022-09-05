Road closures near me: eight planned roadworks for Peterborough drivers this week - including A1 and A47
Closures will see drivers waiting between 10 and 30 minutes.
Drivers in and around Peterborough will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
One of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.
Another three closures will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.
Which roadworks are already in place?
• A47, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 15 to Thorney Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am October 8, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road Stibbington - carriageway closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald.
• A47, from 6am July 25 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 15 exit slip road lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of HW Martin.
• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am December 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.
Which roadworks are set take place in the coming weeks?
A further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A47, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, B1167 New Cut Roundabout Thorney to A141 Guyhirn Roundabout - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of H.W Martin.
• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Peterborough services to Wothorpe - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway.
• A1, from 9pm September 19 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Peterborough to Wansford back to back lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.