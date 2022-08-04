Road closures near me: 8 planned temporary roadworks for Peterborough drivers - including A1 and A47

There will be eight National Highways road closures for Peterborough drivers to avoid over the coming weeks, according to National Highways.

The latest expected works list, with notes from the highway management company, shows four closures are already in place and are expected to carry on this week.

Which roadworks are already in place?

Peterborough road closures

• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am September 25, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road Stibbington - carriageway closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald.

• A47, from 6am July 25 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 15 exit slip road lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of HW Martin.

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am December 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A47, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Upton Road Roundabout to Wansford - multiway signals for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of H.W Martin.

Which roadworks are set take place in the coming weeks?

• A1, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) southbound, between Alwalton and junction 17 there will be a lane two one closure leading to a full road closure of the A1(M) at, junction 17 for major maintenance.

• A47, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 15 to junction 20 - diversion route 24/7 on behalf of Peterborough Highways.

• A47, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 15 to Thorney Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.