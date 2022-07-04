Drivers in and around Peterborough will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week, according to National Highways.

Two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour while another is expected to cause major delays.

The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

New and existing roadworks will be in place across major roads in Peterborough this week (image: Adobe)

Which roadworks are in place already?

• A47, from 7pm June 13 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between A16 and A15 junctions. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Tarmac.

• A47, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, New Cut Roundabout to Guyhirn Roundabout, carriageway closures and diversion route due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am September 25, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 in both directions, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road, Stibbington, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald.

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am December 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

Roadworks to take place next week

• A47, from 7am July 4 to 5pm July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Eye to Thorney diversion route due to SU works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A47, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, Thorney lane closure due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A47, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 18 Lincoln Road Interchange to junction 20 Dogsthrope Roundabout - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Highways England.

• A1, from 9pm July 11 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 eastbound and westbound, Stamford to Chesterton back to back lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.