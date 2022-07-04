A proposed view of the development.

Plans for the number of apartments in the development on the site of the former The Solstice nightclub on Northminster Road have been amended once again.

The most recent plans, submitted this month are for 112 one and two-bedroom apartments and two commercial units. Previously, a prior approval application has been submitted for 124 apartments, down from 133.

The application remains for apartments solely for private use rather than for part private, part student use when the plans were originally drawn up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fresh plans have stressed the development commitment to maintaining the views of the Cathedral. Planning officers had previosuly raised concerns about the views of the building from Stanley Park.

The planning statement, produced on behalf of Glenrowan Homes, states: “The design of the development will take the form of a ‘U’ shape, with the eastern accommodation block reaching three storeys in height to preserve views to the Cathedral from Stanley Park.

"The western apartments will form a ten storey feature focal point, providing a feature focal point to the corner of Northminster and Brook Street. The view of Peterborough Cathedral and the immediate streetscape has been carefully considered in the design development of this scheme.”

In response to the plans, Peterborough City Council’s Urban Design Officer has still expressed concerns about the development but has accepted that the new design is an improvement on previous plans.

His report states: “I continue to have concerns regarding this application in terms of scale, massing and the lack of detailed design, particularly when viewed from the north east. However, the revised scheme is now closer to the footprint and massing of the approved application.

"The revised plans show a reduction in the footprint of the building, this has in turn reduced the massing of the proposed building, particularly when viewed from the north-east of the site and looking south down Northminster. This reduces the bulky appearance of the proposed development.

"There is still an increase in scale to the approved scheme in terms of height and footprint; which is inconsistent with the existing scale of the buildings to the east on the periphery of the city centre.”

The new design will now be considered by planning officers.