A car and tractor have collided on a road in Whittlesey, causing the road to be blocked.

A police spokesman said: “There’s been a collision between a car and a tractor outside Black Bush Farm on the B1095, which is at Whittlesey. There are no injuries but the road is blocked due to a diesel spillage.

Police accident EMN-180116-100118001

“It was reported at 7.07am by the fire service.”