Road begins to clear after crash along A605 Peterborough Road in Whittlesey
The crash was reported at around 9am on Wednesday morning (February 22).
Traffic has begun to clear on the A605, Peterborough Road after a two-way crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at 8:30am, with both sides of Peterborough Road to the car dealership closed.
Police arrived on the scene and moved the cars involved to begin to let the traffic pass.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 8.30am today (22 February) with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.
"Officers attended the scene – no injuries or arrests. Traffic is now flowing.”
A Cambs Travel News update at 10:35am read: “A605 Peterborough Road, Whittlesey; earlier delays have started to ease.”