Resurfacing works to begin near Bourne

Resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on A15 Bourne Road in Langtoft will start on Monday (June 18).

The programme of works is expected to last for 12 evenings, including weekends and subject to reasonable weather conditions. Work will be carried out from 6pm to midnight each evening.

A full road closure will be in place from 6pm to 1am during each evening of works between the A1175/A15 roundabout up to Baston. The additional time for the road closure will allow for new surface material to cool and for the removal of equipment from site.

The signed diversion route for the closure will be via the A15 Market Deeping Bypass to A1175 to A6121 to A151 Bourne Bypass to the A15, and vice versa.

The A15 Bourne Road will be fully opened to traffic outside of working hours and access will be maintained for local residents and local businesses within the site during working hours.

In addition, West End and East End will also be closed at the junction with the A15. Diversions will be in place via local roads.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "As part of these works, we will be resurfacing parts of the A15 in Langtoft to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

"We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including scheduling the works overnight to lessen the impact on the traveling public, and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out."

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.