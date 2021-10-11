Residents warned of Peterborough traffic delays as Town Bridge roadworks start

Traffic caused by the lane closure at the Town Bridge. EMN-211110-144714009

One lane on Town Bridge has been closed to allow a retaining wall to be created for the new Government Hub being built at the development.

The lane closure, which will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, came into force this morning, and there has already been congestion reported, with queues stretching back towards the Rivergate roundabout.

Peterborough City Council said the lane closure is likely to remain in place until just before Christmas.

Along with the lane closure, the pavement next to the development has also been shut.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investments at Peterborough City Council, said: “These are essential works that need to be completed to ensure the safety of pedestrians when the boarding for the Government hub is removed. The building of the hub has provided hundreds of additional construction jobs in the city and will continue to provide jobs once its open. It’s a real boost to the city’s economy and is an important next step in the Fletton Quays development.