Residents reminded of roadworks between Peterborough and Whittlesey starting in the new year

Roadworks

The next stage of the King’s Dyke project to replace the level crossing between Peterborough and Whittlesey will begin in January.

The eagerly anticipated scheme to replace the level crossing on the A605 near Whittlesey is due to be completed by the end of 2022.

From 10 January, for the first three weeks, three-way traffic lights will be used on the Funtham’s Lane Junction at the western end. These will be operating from Monday morning, 9.30am all the way through the week until 3.30pm on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After this period, there will be a switch to using two-way traffic lights on the western roundabout, restricted to the hours between 9.30am and 3.30pm each weekday

During this work, the bus stop located at the junction with Funtham’s Lane will be closed and a temporary bus stop will be available approximately 50m to the west