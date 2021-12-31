Residents reminded of roadworks between Peterborough and Whittlesey starting in the new year
Residents are being reminded that a roadworks scheme will cause disruption for motorists travelling between Peterborough and Whittlesey in the new year.
The next stage of the King’s Dyke project to replace the level crossing between Peterborough and Whittlesey will begin in January.
The eagerly anticipated scheme to replace the level crossing on the A605 near Whittlesey is due to be completed by the end of 2022.
From 10 January, for the first three weeks, three-way traffic lights will be used on the Funtham’s Lane Junction at the western end. These will be operating from Monday morning, 9.30am all the way through the week until 3.30pm on Friday.
After this period, there will be a switch to using two-way traffic lights on the western roundabout, restricted to the hours between 9.30am and 3.30pm each weekday
During this work, the bus stop located at the junction with Funtham’s Lane will be closed and a temporary bus stop will be available approximately 50m to the west
24-hour traffic lights will be set up for a further month while work is carried out on the eastbound side of the carriageway.