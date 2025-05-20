Repairs to cracked bridge linking Peterborough and Whittlesey delayed as start date unknown

The Ralph Butcher Causeway only opened in 2022.

Remedial works to the Ralph Butcher Causeway, which links Peterborough and Whittlesey have been delayed.

A single lane closure is currently in place on the westbound carriageway, as has been since last June due to cracks in the road surface.

Cambridgeshire County Council had previously announced that works to repair these cracks would begin in May this year and be completed in September. Work is, however, yet to start.

The council has confirmed that the work has been delayed due to the need to take extra time in the design period of the works.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The emergency lane closure on Ralph Butcher Causeway, due to cracking in the road, remains in place. Work on the design options for the required remedial work continues. Unfortunately, the start date for Jones Bros' remedial work has been delayed.

"We had previously publicised they would commence in May and complete in September, subject to the necessary approvals. There has been additional work required to support the approvals process, and this has required modelling future scenarios, and extended the design period.

"We have been advised the remedial work is still planned for over the summer, and we’ll provide a confirmed start date as soon as possible. Clearly this is disappointing, but it is essential the final design work is fully tested and approved, and a contractor is procured.

“We will share more details on dates and the programme once we have the full details from Jones Bros. It remains the case that the work will be carried out and completed under a lane closure. A full road closure will not be required.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”