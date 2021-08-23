Railway remains closed after last week’s crash between train and tractor

The scene of the collision. Picture: Network Rail

Just after 9am on Thursday, a freight train collided with a tractor at Kisbeys user worked level crossing in March, Cambridgeshire between March and Whittlesea stations. Three wagons derailed as a result of the crash. Two people were injured, but did not need hospital treatment.

The line, which runs between Peterborough and Ely, remains closed today (Monday) while repairs take place.

On Friday (20 August) the freight train and wagons had been removed and Network Rail’s engineers had completed half a mile of track repairs, with the remaining half a mile planned in over the weekend.

Repairs are also being carried out to the signalling equipment and level crossing infrastructure.

It is hoped the line will re-open tomorrow.

Network Rail’s infrastructure director for Anglia, Simon Milburn, said engineers had been working ‘round the clock’ to fix the damage. He said: “We aim to reopen the line as soon as we can next week but it will remain closed on Monday. I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience while we complete this work.

“Passengers travelling between Ely and Peterborough are advised to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”