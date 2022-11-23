Railway between Peterborough and Leicester reopens after bridge hit by lorry is fixed

The railway between Peterborough and Leicester has re-opened three weeks after a lorry badly damaged a bridge linking the two cities.

Fosters bridge, which sits across the A6121 Stamford Road in Ketton, Rutland, was struck by a lorry on Saturday 5 November, putting the railway line between Leicester and Peterborough out of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, engineers have worked around the clock to remove the damaged bridge deck, install a brand-new one and then lay fresh ballast and track over the top .

Engineers working on the bridge

Gary Walsh, East Midlands Route Director for Network Rail said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption that passengers have faced over the last few weeks. Our teams have worked day and night to remove the damage and install a brand-new deck so that passengers can travel safely again.

“I’d like to thank our partners, passengers and people in the town for their support and patience. It’s been a complex feat of engineering, so I’m pleased to see trains running normally again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Robson Regional Director East Midlands and East Anglia for CrossCountry said: "We are delighted that we are able to run services as normal again following the reopening of Foster’s Bridge and are keen to extend our thanks to the Network Rail team for their efforts in repairing the bridge and the patience of the local community and passengers while this work has been undertaken.”