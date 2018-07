Have your say

A 10-year-old boy who sadly died in a collision in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, yesterday morning has been named by police.

At about 8.30am on Monday July 16, Kastytis Dambrauskas, of Cox Close, Wisbech, was riding his bike when he was involved in a collision with a HGV.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-16072018-0100.