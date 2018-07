Police have named a man killed in a crash in Chatteris at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A141, Chatteris at about 10.55am on Saturday (7 July).

The scene of the crash in Chatteris

Robert Akers, 32, of Burnsfield Estate, Chatteris was crossing the road at about 10.55am when he was hit by a grey Range Rover. Sadly he died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-07072018-0169