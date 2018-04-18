Police name man killed in head-on crash on A141 at Guyhirn

Police have named the man killed in a fatal collision on the A141 at Guyhirn at the weekend.

The collision, in Ring’s End, happened at 11.25pm on Saturday (14 April) about 300 metres east of the junction with the A605.

A blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling west when it collided head-on with a yellow Ford Transit van.

Sadly the driver of the Golf, Simon Drew, 53, of Lilac Close, Wisbech, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, also a man in his 50s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it is asked to contact the road policing unit by calling 101 and quote incident 556 of 14 April, or report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.